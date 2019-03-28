Therapix Bio down 18% on pricing registered direct offering

Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors providing for the issuance of an aggregate of 642,853 ADS at a price of $3.50/ADS in a registered direct offering.

Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue warrants to purchase up to 482,139 ADSs. The warrants will have a term of 3 years, with an exercise price of $3.50/ADS.

Expected gross proceeds are ~$2.25M. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate, product development purposes and the repayment of a portion of outstanding debt.

Closing date is April 1.