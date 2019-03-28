Sarepta to file U.S. application for casimersen mid-year; shares up 3% premarket

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ESSENCE, evaluating casimersen and golodirsen in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients amenable to skipping exons 45 and 53, respectively.

Patients in the casimersen arm were randomized to receive once-weekly infusions of 30 mg/kg (n=27) or placebo (n=16) for 96 weeks.

Per FDA feedback, the company conducted an interim analysis to assess dystrophin protein expression in DMD patients amenable to exon 45 skipping, a surrogate efficacy endpoint. Bicep muscle biopsies at week 48 in casimersen-treated patients showed mean dystrophin protein increased to 1.736% of normal compared to a baseline of 0.925% of normal (p<0.001). The mean change from baseline in dystrophin protein in the treatment group compared to placebo was statistically significant.

Although the study is ongoing, Sarepta plans to file a U.S. marketing application mid-year seeking approval for casimersen.