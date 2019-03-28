More on Rosehill Resources Q4 results

Rosehill Resources reports Q4 net production averages at 22,779 BOEPD, +210% Y/Y, comprising of 16,604 bbls of oil per day, 3,178 bbls of NGLs per day and 18 MMCF of gas per day.

Average realized prices (excluding the effects of derivatives) is $48.51/bbl for oil, $1.64/Mcf of natural gas and $21.14/bbl of NGLs, equivalent to $39.60/Boe, down 7% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDAX increases from $18.7M to $63.6M driven primarily by higher production and lower per unit operating expenses.

Cash operating costs of $10.17/Boe is down 30% on Y/Y basis and 11% on sequential basis, primarily attributable to reduced LOE and G&A.

Agrees to sell assets in Lea County, New Mexico and expects net proceeds of ~$22MA

The company ends the quarter with $20.2M in cash and $288.3M in long-term debt; receives commitments from lenders to increase the borrowing base under the Company's revolving credit facility from $220M to $300M.

(NASDAQ:ROSE)

