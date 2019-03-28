Exxon to start reporting plastic pellet spills, shareholder group says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will begin reporting spills of plastic pellets from its chemical plants this year, according to the As You Sow activist shareholder group that has pressed the company on the issue.

XOM “will provide details about where, how, and when it monitors for pellet spills, describe pellet management systems it has in place, and report on spills that occurred,” the group says, adding that it will withdraw a resolution it had asked the company to present at the annual shareholder meeting this spring.

XOM has sought to block a separate investor proposal that calls on the company to set targets for cutting its greenhouse gas emissions.