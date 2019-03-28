Swedbank CEO fired amid money-laundering probe

Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF), Sweden's biggest mortgage provider, fires CEO Birgitte Bonnesen as the lender deals with investigations focusing on money-laundering allegations.

Current CFO Anders Karlsson is named acting president and CEO of the bank.

The bank is being investigated by authorities of Sweden and Estonia over allegations that as much as EUR 20B ($23B) per year of suspicious funds linked to Russia were being laundered through the bank in Estonia between 2010 and 2016.

Previously: Swedbank gets tangled in Danske Bank mess, shares fall 9.7% (Feb. 21)