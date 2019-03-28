Acacia draws target hikes from Piper Jaffray, UBS

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) is up 0.7% premarket after a pair of price target boosts from Buy-rated firms noting good position in optical components.

Piper Jaffray raised its target to $68 from $59, implying 23% upside, noting the company has a leadership position in Coherent DSPs, 600G and DCO modules.

Saying "the catalyst is here and now," UBS boosted its target to $64 from $56. "ACIA simply has the right technology building blocks for the long-term," writes analyst Tejas Venkatesh. (h/t Bloomberg)