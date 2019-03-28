Tricida announces $200M debt facility with Hercules Capital

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) increases the total amount available under the debt facility to up to $200M and extends the maturity of the loans thereunder with Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC).

The final maturity date of the debt facility is initially 4 years from closing of the amendment and is extended to 5 years if the $75M tranche is drawn.

“Our new debt facility with Hercules provides Tricida with greater financial flexibility and additional access to capital as we prepare for the potential approval and commercial launch of TRC101 in the second half of 2020,” said Geoff Parker, CFO of Tricida.