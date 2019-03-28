Lululemon bid up to all-time high

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is on pace to open at a record high following a sizzling Q4 earnings report after new products were gobbled up by consumers. Analysts are largely issuing positive comments on the athletic apparel juggernaut.

Oppenheimer calls LULU as one of the fastest-growing and healthiest brands in the consumer sector as it bumps it price target to $190.

Credit Suisse thinks Lululemon management will be able to focus investors on the long-term growth story as it ups its PT to $190.

JPMorgan has both firms beat with a PT of $197.

There is some caution being sounded by Jefferies, with analyst Randal Konik saying LULU shares already reflect the upside from digital initiatives and international growth.

Shares of Lululemon are up 14.97% premarket to $168.70.

