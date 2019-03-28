More on Highpower International Q4 results

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) reports Q4 sales of $88.7M, +12% Y/Y, primarily attributable to growth in revenues from both the Lithium segment and Ni-MH batteries and accessories segment

Excluding the impact of the deconsolidation of GZ Highpower, net sales increases 40.7%.

Gross margin expands from 14.9% to 23.1%; excluding GZ Highpower, gross margin was 23.1% compared to 17.0%.

EBITDA declines 3.4% to $8.6M.

For Q1 2019, expects sales growth of 20% on Y/Y basis, with gross margin of ~20%.

Previously: Highpower International reports Q4 results (March 28)