Denmark wants Nord Stream 2 to consider third route option for pipeline

The Danish Energy Agency asks the Gazprom-led (OTCPK:OGZPY) developer of the planned 55B cm/year Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to assess a third route option, a move that could delay the project to pump Russian gas to Europe.

The new request adds to uncertainty about whether Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of 2019, when Gazprom's transit contract with Ukraine's Naftogaz expires.

The new route would run in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone south of Bornholm island, far to the east of the main Danish territory in the Baltic Se; the project already has submitted permit requests for its preferred route in Danish territorial waters south of Bornholm as well as an alternative route in the Danish EEZ northwest of Bornholm.

The agency says it has not rejected either of the two pending permit applications, but an assessment of a third potential route could delay the project by several months.