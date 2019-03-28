It's only the start for Frannie reform, analysts say

One thing is clear about President Trump's memo that tells the Treasury Department, HUD, and other government agencies to come up with a plan to restructure Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +5.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +6.2% )--nothing major will happen soon, analysts say.

For one thing, the Trump administration is likely to "proceed cautiously to avoid disrupting the mortgage and housing markets ahead of the 2020 presidential election," Goldman Sachs analyst Jan Hatzius writes in a note.

He sees limited impact on the housing markets, though there may be "meaningful" shifts for the two GSEs.

The memo does increase pressure on lawmakers to tackle the issue, "but also clarifies that significant executive action" isn't imminent as it may take months for agencies to craft a framework, Raymond James analyst Ed Mills says.

KBW's Bose George writes that it's unclear if GSE reform this year is feasible. "We remain cautious on the value of the GSE shares," George says.

