Stocks creep higher as U.S.-China trade talks resume

Stocks are off to a modestly higher start, as the market waits for any trade updates from the current round of discussions in Beijing, which will conclude tomorrow and continue next week in Washington; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.3% .

European bourses trade in the green, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia,Japan's Nikkei -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9% .

In earnings news, lululemon ( +15.7% ) and PVH ( +18% ) explode higher following impressive quarterly results and guidance.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, financials ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) outperform the broader market, while communication services ( -0.5% ), energy ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) fall behind.

U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, sending the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.23% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.38%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.14.

WTI crude oil -0.9% to $58.84/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing survey