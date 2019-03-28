Stocks creep higher as U.S.-China trade talks resume

Stocks are off to a modestly higher start, as the market waits for any trade updates from the current round of discussions in Beijing, which will conclude tomorrow and continue next week in Washington; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.3%.
European bourses trade in the green, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.7%, Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3%; in Asia,Japan's Nikkei -1.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.9%.
In earnings news, lululemon (+15.7%) and PVH (+18%) explode higher following impressive quarterly results and guidance.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, financials (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.4%) outperform the broader market, while communication services (-0.5%), energy (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.1%) fall behind.
U.S. Treasury prices edge lower, sending the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.23% and the 10-year yield a basis point higher to 2.38%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.14.
WTI crude oil -0.9% to $58.84/bbl.
Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing survey
