Morgan Stanley lifts estimates on Procter & Gamble

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble (PG +0.5% ) on what it sees as growing evidence of a strong organic sales growth trajectory.

"We are raising our organic sales growth forecast for PG's back half of FY19 to +3.7% from +3.2%, including a ~4% result in Q3, based on recent strength in US/European scanner data," updates analyst Dara Mohsenian.

The firm raises its FY20 organic sales forecast to +3.6% from +3.0% on greater confidence in a topline recovery. "We see scope for continued PG stock outperformance, with PG trading at a -7% CY20e P/E discount to HPC peers (CL/CHD/CLX/KMB) despite a superior topline/EPS growth outlook on average and continued momentum in topline acceleration vs. peers," writes Mohsenian.

The new MS price target on P&G is $111, which is above the 52-week high of $103.58 (reached today).