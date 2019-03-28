Seabridge Gold's KSM project wins environmental certificate extension

Seabridge Gold (SA -2.8% ) says British Columbia approved a five-year extension of the environmental assessment certificate for its KSM project, one of the world's largest undeveloped gold projects by reserves.

"The extension highlights that KSM is a well-designed, environmentally responsible project offering significant economic benefits for British Columbia and Canada," SA says, adding the extension will allow the company to continue engaging with prospective joint venture partners for the project.

An updated preliminary feasibility study estimates KSM's proven and probable reserves total 38.8M oz. of gold and 10.2B lbs. of copper.