More on Dollarama Q4 results

Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) reports Q4 revenue growth of 13% Y/Y to $1.06B, the increase in sales was driven by continued organic sales growth fuelled by comparable store sales growth.

Comparable store sales grew 2.6%.

Gross margin declined 100 bps to 40.4%, due to lower product margins attributable to management's decision to minimize price increases in fiscal 2019.

EBITDA margin declined 129 bps to 25.8%.

Operating margin declined 140 bps to 23.7%.

Number of stores were 1,225 (+5.6% Y/Y) & Average store size (gross sq. ft) were 10,217 (+1% Y/Y).

Net financing costs increased by $4M to $10.3M, increase is mainly due to increased borrowings on long-term debt.

Also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.044/common share payable on May 10, 2019.

2020 Revised Outlook: Net new stores openings 60-70; Gross margin 38-39%; SG&A 14.25-14.75%; EBITDA margin 23.25-24.75%; Capex of $130-140M.

