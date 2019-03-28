LiqTech International down 5% post Q4 revenue miss

LiqTech International (LIQT -5.3% ) reported Q4 revenue of $2.9M, a decrease of 3.3% Y/Y, due to a decline in the legacy DPF business which had revenue of $1.5M (-7% Y/Y).

Marine segment revenues $1.4M (+42% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross profit was $177k, compared to $59k a year ago.

Total operating expenses were $1.8M up by 39% Y/Y, with Selling & Marketing -5% Y/Y; G&A +78% Y/Y; and R&D flat.

Cash on hand and restricted cash was at $3.8M as of December 31, 2018.

"With 2018 now behind us and a continued ramping of our order backlog, we expect the first quarter of 2019 to be a significant turning point in the history of LiqTech. We are set to report record quarterly revenues of ~$7M for Q1 2019, to return the Company to profitability and we are continuing to grow our order backlog," commented Sune Mathiesen, CEO.

