U.S. mortgage rates take biggest dip in a decade

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage drops 22 basis points in the past week, its biggest drop in more than 10 years, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“The Federal Reserve’s concern about the prospects for slowing economic growth caused investor jitters to drive down mortgage rates by the largest amount in over ten years," says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

30-year FRM averaged 4.06% for the week ending March 28, vs. 4.28% in the previous week and 4.40% a year ago.

15-year FRM averaged 3.57% vs. 3.71 % in prior week and 3.90% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 3.75% vs. 3.84% in previous week and 3.66% a year ago.

