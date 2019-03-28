H.B. Fuller +3% post mixed Q1 results

H.B. Fuller (FUL +2.8% ) reports Q1 sales declines 1% Y/Y to $673M, excluding the impact of foreign currency, driven by favorable pricing, low-single digit organic growth in Americas Adhesives & EIMEA, and growth in electronics & aerospace solutions.

Revenue growth was offset by slowdown in China, portfolio repositioning in Construction Adhesives and softness in construction-related markets due to a colder and wetter winter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $83M is in line with the company's guidance, and margin increases 40bps to 12.5%;

Gross margin of 26.7% and adjusted gross margin of 27% expands ~90bps due to positive pricing contribution, raw material sourcing synergies from the integration of Royal Adhesives and improved business mix.

Debt paydown of $12M, on-track to meet the company's $200M debt paydown target for 2019.

Reaffirms its prior fiscal year 2019 guidance for adjusted EPS in the range of $3.15 to $3.45, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $465M to $485M.

