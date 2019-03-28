Eletrobras +5% as 2018 racks up biggest profit in 20 years

Eletrobras (EBR +5.8% ) shoots higher after reporting Q4 results including a profit profit of 12.07B reais ($3.02B), a sharp turnaround from the previous year when the Brazilian utility posted a loss of 3.9B reais.

For the full year, EBR says it earned 13.3B reais, its biggest profit in 20 years and a reversal from 2017's 1.7B real loss.

EBR says it was helped by the reversal of impairments and contracts related to the Angra 3 nuclear power plant project, as well as the sale of several money-losing distribution subsidiaries.