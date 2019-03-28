Urban Edge gains after outlining strategy

Sees replacement rents for properties affected by retailer bankruptcies to start in late 2019 and stabilizing in 2021--"We now have 10 vacant anchor boxes accounting for 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area that should generate ~$15 million in annual gross rent, or $0.12/share in FFO, once leased."

Urban Edge Properties ( UE +2% ) advances after the REIT's annual letter to shareholders outlines its redevelopment opportunities, plans for its core properties, and non-core divestments. Among the letters highlights:

Regarding 11 redevelopment projects during 2018, Urban Edge executed new and renewal leases for 1.6M square feet of space with positive rent spreads of ~4%.

Sees opportunity to densify four flagship properties by creating mixed-use environments; sees potential for ~$1B of investment at these properties over next 5-7 years with funding likely from its own capital, sale of development rights and/or joint venture partners.

Expects to invest $250M-$500M in 21 existing value-add properties over next several years.

For core properties, Urban Edge is evaluating seeding some of these assets into a new JV or possibly selling them over a "measured period of time at a significant premium to valuations implied by our current stock price."

Will seek to divest non-core portfolio comprised of 39 smaller properties valued at ~$400M.

