NextEra's FPL to build world's largest solar-powered battery

NextEra Energy's (NEE -0.7% ) Florida Power & Light unveils a plan to build the world’s largest solar powered battery system, as part of a modernization plan that will accelerate the retirement of two fossil fuel generation units.

FPL says the Manatee Energy Storage Center will have 409 MW of capacity when it begins serving customers in late 2021 and will be charged by an existing FPL solar power plant in Manatee County.

The system will be designed to collect electricity from solar panels during the day and discharge it as needed during periods of high power demand.

FPL says it is also planning smaller battery installations across the state, numerous solar power plants and efficiency upgrades to existing combustion turbines at other power plants to replace 1,638 MW of generating capacity.