SYNNEX +2.5% post Q1 results

Synnex (SNX +2.5% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 16.9% Y/Y to $5.25B.

Q1 overall margins: Gross increased 384 bps to 12.95%; Operating increased 61 bps to 3.09%; adj. operating increased 150 bps to 4.62% & adj. EBITDA increased 177 bps to 5.33%.

Return on Invested Capital was 8.7% and adj. ROIC was 10.9%.

"Most significant was the performance of our Concentrix business. In Q1, since our Convergys acquisition, the team delivered solid financial results while managing integration and providing outstanding customer service." said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO.

Q2 2019 Outlook: Revenue $5.4-5.7B; Net income of $85.3-93.9M; adj. net income of $134.9-143.5M; EPS of $1.65-1.82; adj. EPS of $2.62-2.78; diluted weighted average shares of 51.1M; after-tax amortization of intangibles of $38.2M & after-tax acquisition-related and integration expense to be $11.4M.

