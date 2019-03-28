Sundance Energy Australia rises ~5% post Q4 results

Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE +4.9% ) reports Q4 net income $64.7M as compared to loss of $10.7M and adjusted EBITDAX of $48.2M

Revenue is +106% to $58.3M, driven by higher production and prices.

Net production volumes increases 66% Y/Y to 1,303,684 boe or 14,170 boe/day, comprising ~67% oil, ~21% gas and ~12% NGLs; 2018 production volumes of 3,771,610 boe or 10,333 Boe/day exceeds top end of full year guidance of 9,000 to 10,000 Boe/day

Average realized prices for Q4 excluding hedging were $60.30/bbl (+14% Y/Y) of oil, $3.03/mmbtu of gas (+24%), and $26.20/bbl of NGL (+8%)

Q4 cash operating costs improves 7.2% to $15.36/boe due to lower cash G&A, GP&T, and Workover expenses per boe

Net debt of $313.4M represents a 1.6x Debt-To-EBITDAX leverage multiple.

For 2019, anticipates average sales volumes of 14,000 to 15,000 Boe/day and 11,500 to 12,500 Boe/day for Q1.

The Company plans to bring 25 wells online during full year 2019, at a capital cost of $135 to 155M.

Previously: Sundance Energy Australia misses on revenue (March 27)