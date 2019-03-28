Osmotica down 37% after Q4 report, mixed results for arbaclofen

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT -36.9% ) slumps on a 10x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 265K shares, after releasing its Q4 report after the close yesterday that contained some bad news.

Q4 revenues were $65.7M, $3.2M shy of consensus $68.9M. Full-year revenues of $263.7M missed consensus by $4.5M.

On a preliminary basis, a second Phase 3 clinical trial, OS440-3004, evaluating arbaclofen extended-release tablets for the treatment of spasticity in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients failed to beat placebo as measured by a scale called CGIC but did demonstrate a statistically significant treatment effect as measured by another scale called TNmAS. Despite the mixed results, the company remains committed to filing a U.S. marketing application, although the timeline may extend into 2020.

Topline data from a Phase 3 study of RVL-1201 in blepharoptosis (an abnormally low upper eyelid) should be available mid-year.