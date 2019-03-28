Dominion commits to $870M in energy efficiency spending

Dominion Energy (D -0.8% ) reportedly has bowed to pressure from Virginia Gov. Northam and others, and agrees to spend $870M on energy efficiency programs over the next decade, reversing its previous position that it should spend less on energy efficiency.

The $870M figure was agreed to last year as part of a major overhaul of energy regulations, but Dominion recently argued the costs should include any lost revenue related to decreased electric usage, which would have effectively cut energy efficiency spending by 40% or more.

The utility's position faced pushback from Northam, lawmakers and critics who said the company was not living up to the deal it struck last year; advocates for the environment and low-income Dominion customers said their groups would have actively opposed last year's legislation if it included lost revenues in energy efficiency spending.