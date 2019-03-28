Stocks erase early gains as U.S.-China trade talks stretch out

All three U.S. stock averages erase their gains in late morning trading as utilities ( -0.9% ) and communications services ( -0.7% ) sectors weigh on the broader markets.

A possible catalyst for the pullback: White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says U.S. trade talks with China could stretch on for "months."

Another negative factor: February pending home sales fell more than expected.

Nasdaq, S&P and the Dow all slip about 0.1% .

Materials ( +0.7% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) put in the strongest showing.

Crude oil falls 0.9% to $58.87 per barrel; gold sinks 1.4% to $1,292.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price slips, lifting yield almost 2 basis points to 2.389%.