Stocks erase early gains as U.S.-China trade talks stretch out

All three U.S. stock averages erase their gains in late morning trading as utilities (-0.9%) and communications services (-0.7%) sectors weigh on the broader markets.

A possible catalyst for the pullback: White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says U.S. trade talks with China could stretch on for "months."

Another negative factor: February pending home sales fell more than expected.

Nasdaq, S&P and the Dow all slip about 0.1%.

Materials (+0.7%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) put in the strongest showing.

Crude oil falls 0.9% to $58.87 per barrel; gold sinks 1.4% to $1,292.70 per ounce.

10-year Treasury price slips, lifting yield almost 2 basis points to 2.389%.

Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.15.

