Sempra seeks to become one of North America's top LNG exporters, CEO says

Sempra Energy (SRE -0.7% ) is working aggressively to become one of the biggest liquefied natural gas exporters in North America, CEO Jeff Martin tells Reuters.

SRE is developing five projects - Cameron phases 1 and 2 in Louisiana, Port Arthur in Texas and Costa Azul phases 1 and 2 in Baja California in Mexico - totaling 45M mt/year; if the company builds all 45M mt/year of capacity, it could become the second biggest North American LNG exporter behind current market leader Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.9% ).

The first 12M mt/year phase at the $10B Cameron project is already under construction, and Martin says SRE and its Cameron partners - Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Total - are working on a study for an 8M mt/year phase 2 expansion of the facility.

At the 12M mt/year Port Arthur project, Martin says SRE has a "big marketing effort to see if we can get sufficient contracts to reach a final investment decision" by Q1 2020.

"Costa Azul is a complete game changer," Martin says, noting it is the only facility on the North American west coast that will enable customers to ship Permian shale gas from west Texas across northern Mexico and reach markets in Asia in 12 days, half the transit time it currently takes to send LNG from the U.S. Gulf Coast.