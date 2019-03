YogaWorks slides 15.8% post Q4 results

YogaWorks (YOGA -15.8% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 3.2% Y/Y to $14.04M.

The Company closed one studio during Q4, ending the quarter with 69 studios in nine regional markets.

Adj. EBITDA was $(2.1)M compared to $(1.1)M Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents were $11.4M as of December 31, 2018.

Cash used in operating activities was $6.5M (+983.3% Y/Y).

Q1 2019 Outlook: Net revenue $15.25-15.75M; adj. EBITDA between $(1.5)-$(1)M.

2019 Outlook: Net revenue $60-62M; adj. EBITDA between $(6)-$(5)M.

