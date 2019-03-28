More on Trans World Entertainment's Q4 results

Trans World Entertainment (TWMC +1% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 12.4% Y/Y to $127.4M.

fye segment results: Revenue $78.82M (-14.7% Y/Y) and comparable sales improved 2.8%; Gross margin of 35.6% up by 217 bps ; and Adj. loss from operation of $1.02M compared to $2.44M a year ago. Inventory per square foot was $60 at the end of FY18.

etailz segment results: Revenue $48.61M (-8.3% Y/Y); Gross margin of 18.9% up by 32 bps ; and Adj. loss from operations of $2.57M compared to $934k a year ago.

Q4 Overall gross margin improved by 121 bps to 29.3%; and loss from operations was $65.05M compared to $32.73M a year ago.

S&GA expenses decreased by 6.7% Y/Y to $39.54M; and as percentage of revenue increased 190 bps to 31%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $2.25M, compared to $835k a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents was $4.4M as of February 2, 2019.

Inventory was $95.3M (-12.9% Y/Y) at the end of FY18.

