OSRAM slides ~11% as the company adjusts Q2 and FY19 guidance due to a weak market

Amid market weakness in the automotive industry, general lighting and mobile devices, German lighting company OSRAM Licht (OTCPK:OSAGF -11.2% ) sees Q2 comparable sales decline 15% Y/Y with adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid- to higher single-digit range.

Lowers FY19 Revenue to down 11-14% from +0-3% with adjusted EBITDA margin to 8-10% from 12-14%; expects negative FCF of €150M-€50M from positive.

Expects annual cost base to structurally reduced by more than €200M by FY2021.

The slowdown has led to significant inventory build ups, particularly in China.