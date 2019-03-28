AngloGold to move forward with Tropicana mine expansion

AngloGold Ashanti (AU -5.2% ) and joint venture partner Independence Group have approved a $79.3M underground expansion at their Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia.

The companies expect the Boston Shaker project to contribute higher-grade mill feed that results in an improved gold production profile and enhanced cash flow.

Once the underground portion is operative, Tropicana will be able to maintain gold production at 450K-500K oz./year over five years through 2023.

Boston Shaker is expected to contribute ~100K oz./year, with first gold expected during Q3 2020.