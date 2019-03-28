Leveraged Brazil ETF sees inflows despite market slump

The $388M Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3X Shares ETF (BRZU +3.2% ) pulled in a record $94M in a day in a week had inflows equal to about 32% of its market value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The increased investor interest in the ETF--which seeks daily returns triple that of MSCI's Brazil stock index--comes as Brazil stocks slump amid an uncertain outlook for President Jair Bolsonaro' proposal to overhaul the country's pension system and improve the government's finances.

The MSCI Brazil Index fell to its lowest level of the year Wednesday, leading to a 17% decline for the ETF.

The data, though, doesn't say if the inflows represent bets by bulls or bears. Sometimes, inflows are a result of creating shares to lend, so that traders can borrow the shares for a short sale.