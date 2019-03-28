Schwab renames intelligent advisory, moves to subscription pricing

Charles Schwab (SCHW +0.1% ) is moving to a new subscription pricing model for Schwab Intelligent Advisory and renaming the service Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium.

There is no pricing changes to its Intelligent Portfolios automated investing service, which charges no advisory fee.

The 0.28% advisory fee clients paid for the Intelligent Advisory service, is replaced with an initial one-time $300 fee for planning and a $30 monthly subscription that doesn't change at higher asset levels.

The premium product includes unlimited one-to-one guidance from a certified financial planner; a comprehensive financial plan for reaching financial goals; and the ability to access the financial plan 24/7 via a digital platform that allows modifying assumptions in real time.