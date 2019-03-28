Wirecard suing Financial Times over fraud reports

Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY,OTCPK:WRCDF) says it's suing the Financial Times over investigative reports alleging book-padding at the Singapore office, causing shares to plunge.

Wirecard filed an official case with the Munich regional court to seek a ruling on the merits of its case against FT and reporter Dan McCrum. If the court approves, Wirecard will then pursue financial compensations.

Singapore authorities launched an investigation that is still ongoing. Wirecard hired a firm for an independent review that cleared the German headquarters of any wrongdoing but said some Singapore staff could face criminal liability.