More on Gran Colombia Gold Q4 results

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF +0.3% ) reports Q4 gold production increases 7% Y/Y to 55,260 ounces.

Revenue declines 4% to $68.2M, reflecting a 4% decrease in spot gold prices.

Total cash costs and AISC averaged $698 per ounce and $929 per ounce, respectively.

Reports adj. EBITDA of $23.7M, with net cash from operating activities increase 31% to $23.6M and free cash flow of $14.4M, +32.2%

For 2019, the company expects gold production in a range of 210,000 to 225,000 ounces including Segovia Operations production of ~186,000 to 199,000 ounces.

Anticipates 2019 total cash costs and AISC averages to remain below $720 per ounce and $950 per ounce, respectively

