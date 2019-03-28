Sterling falls as Brexit deadlock persists (updated)

Mar. 28, 2019
  • The pound sterling sinks 1.0% as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May plans to hold a vote on Friday in Parliament solely on the withdrawal agreement she made with the EU, Bloomberg reports (update at 12:34 PM ET).
  • Unlike the two previous failed votes on the deal, this one will withhold the part that focuses on the future trade and security relationship with the EU. (update at 1:24 PM ET.)
  • May's bid on Wednesday to gain backing for her Brexit deal by offering to quit as U.K. prime minister fell flat.
  • In addition, through a number of "indicative" votes yesterday, Parliament couldn't agree on any option other than they don't want to leave the EU without a deal.
  • May's de facto deputy Cabinet Office minister David Lidington, though, insists the deal May negotiated with the EU is the only way forward.
  • “The deal the government has negotiated is the best option available," he said.
