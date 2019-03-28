Brazil dam disaster could knock 2019 Vale sales volumes by 75M mt, CFO says

Vale's (VALE -2.6% ) iron ore sales could be cut by as much as 75M mt/year this year as a result of January's deadly dam collapse, with a 50M mt/year reduction in sales under the most optimistic scenario, CFO Luciano Siani says.

In today's earnings conference call, Siani expressed confidence that a deal will be reached with authorities in the coming weeks on restarting Brucutu, one of its largest mines in the state of Minas Gerais, where dam disasters occurred this year and in 2015.

Vale said its worst-case guidance for FY 2019 would leave sales volumes at 307M metric tons, a big drop from its earlier 382M mt full-year forecast but nearly flat vs. sales of 309M mt achieved in 2018.

The company reported a big jump in Q4 profit, the last full quarter before January's deadly dam burst.

In a reminder of the continued tense atmosphere in the state, Vale last night activated alarms in areas below three tailings dams due to an elevated risk of rupture.