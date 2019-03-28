British CF patients still waiting for routine access to Vertex's Orkambi

Despite European Commission approval in November 2015, cystic fibrosis (CF) patients in Britain still do not have routine access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX -1.6% ) ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) due to an impasse over the price with the Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the cost and care quality advisor to the National Health Service (NHS).

The company recently destroyed almost 8,000 packs of expired product that was earmarked for the EU, including the UK.

Last year, British health officials offered £500M over five years and £1B over 10 years for NHS access to all of the company's CF drugs but the company stiff-armed the proposal as inadequate citing the substantial cost to develop the meds.

CEO Jeff Leiden, M.D., Ph.D. and CCO Stuart Arbuckle recently appeared before a Parliamentary committee to answer questions on the issue. Dr. Leiden subsequently met with Health Secretary Matt Hancock who told the House of Commons that "constructive" discussions are continuing.

About 600 British CF patients have received ORKAMBI through a special access program.