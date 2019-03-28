Global risks can't be ignored in U.S. monetary policy: Clarida

Though the Federal Reserve is committed to its dual mandate of achieving maximum employment and price stability, the U.S.'s central bank needs to keep an eye on global risks that filter into the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said in a speech Thursday.

He pointed to past instances, such as the 2011-13 eurozone recession and the China's currency devaluation in 2015-16, where "accommodative policy responses in the United States helped ward off actual contractions of U.S. activity."

Brexit, a sharp slowdown in global growth outlook, and trade tensions pose the prominent global risks today.

"In the presence of these risks and with inflation pressures muted, we can afford to be patient and data dependent as we assess in future meetings what adjustments in our policy rate might be necessary to sustain growth, employment, and price stability in the U.S. economy," he concluded.