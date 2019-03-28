OceanaGold provides annual resource and reserve statement update

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF -2.1% ) announces total proven & probable mineral reserves of 5.56 Moz of gold, 3.38 Moz of silver and 0.14 Mt of copper, with growth in gold reserves offsetting ~50% of 2018 mining depletion

The Company has offset 2018 mining depletion with resource growth, mainly at Waihi, resulting in M&I resources of 8.59 Moz of gold, 5.52 Moz of silver and 0.16 Mt of copper.

Total Inferred Mineral Resources of 3.6 Moz of gold, 3.5 Moz of silver and 0.03 Mt of copper, +42% Y/Y, net of mining depletion.

For 2019, OceanaGold expects gold production between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.