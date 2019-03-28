Golden Star announces mineral reserve and resource update

During 2018, Golden Star's (GSS -6.8% ) proven & probable mineral reserves increases by 97,000 ounces (or 6%) to 1.8M ounces after mined depletion, primarily as a result of positive conversion of mineral resources at Wassa Underground.

Wassa Underground mineral reserve is up by 47% after mined depletion, with Prestea Mineral Reserve down by 36%.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources stable at 5.9 million ounces of gold

Inferred Mineral Resources increased by 13% to 7.2M ounces, primarily due to step out drilling at Wassa through with additional contributions from Father Brown