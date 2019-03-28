Jetlines receives up to $14M financing from a Korean Special Purpose Fund

Canada Jetlines (OTCQB:JETMF +2.7% ) enters into a letter of intent with a Korean special purpose fund led by InHarv Partners, for a financing of up to $14M

The offering consists of convertible debentures and 1,785.71 variable voting share purchase warrants for gross proceeds of an initial tranche of $7M. The fund has an option to increase the total gross proceeds to up to $14M by providing notice to Jetlines within 30 days of the date of this news release

Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional variable voting share at $0.56/warrant