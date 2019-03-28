Nielsen, JD.com team on pricing/promotion product

Ratings giant Nielsen (NLSN -10.3% ) and e-commerce's JD.com (JD +0.3% ) will sign a strategic cooperation and data-sharing agreement resulting in a joint product for pricing and promotion.

The two have launched Online Pricing Optimizer, a tool to help brands evaluate pricing and optimize promotion on JD's platform.

It's designed based on Nielsen's traditional pricing and analysis product, but with the individual order data provided by more than 300M active JD consumers.

