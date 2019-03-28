Stocks bounce amid progress in trade talks

Stocks bounce back into positive territory after a report that China has made proposals on a range of issues that go further than it has before.

The Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow each rise ~0.2% .

Materials ( +0.6% ) and consumer discretionary (+0.5% ) sectors lead the advance, while utilities ( -1.4% ) and communication services ( -0.5% ) lag the broader market.

Notable movers: Pioneer Natural Resource ( +2.4% ), PVH ( +16% ), Biogen ( +2.1% ), Verizon ( -3.2% ), Duke Energy ( -1.4% ).

Crude oil slips 0.4% to $59.20 per barrel.

10-year Treasury yield rises almost 1 basis point to 2.38%.

Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 97.18.

Earlier stocks dipped into the red after White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said the talks could take months. In addition, February pending homes sales fell more than expected and the Q4 GDP estimate was trimmed to 2.2% from 2.6% previously, which was in-line with the consensus estimate.