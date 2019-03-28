Publicis wins some NBCUniversal media planning/buying business

NBCUniversal Entertainment has given its media planning and buying business to Spark Foundry (PUBGY -1.3% ) after a competitive review.

That marks an expansion of the relationship between Publicis Groupe and Comcast, which ended up dividing its media business between WPP and Publicis a couple of year after taking a majority stake in NBCU.

The incumbent defending the account was Essence (WPP -1% ); it will continue to manage the majority of NBCU's ad buying business.

NBCU spends more than $1B in paid media across divisions in the U.S. each year; NBC Media's total is about $233M for 2017, according to Kantar Media.