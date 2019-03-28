Assertio up 7% on favorable Nucynta patent ruling

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT +6.6% ) is up on 40% higher volume on the heels of a favorable ruling from a U.S. appeals court validating its U.S. Patent No. 7,994,364 covering pain med NUCYNTA (tapentadol), protecting its exclusivity until December 2025.

The company sued three generic drug makers for infringement after they filed marketing applications. The appeals court found that two of the three filings do not infringe on another valid patent, No. 8,536,130, that covers NUCYNTA until March 2029.