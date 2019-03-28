Boeing got unfair U.S. tax break, hurting Airbus, WTO says

The World Trade Organization rules in favor of the European Union in a 14-year trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing (BA +0.1% ), affirming an earlier ruling that a tax break granted by Washington state, where Boeing builds most of its planes, was illegal.

But the ruling is limited: Except for the relatively small Washington state tax program, which the U.S. says was worth just $100M/year, the decision finds no grounds upon which the EU can seek damages from an arbitrator.

The level of retaliation the EU will be able to impose on U.S. goods and services is based on the harm done to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF +0.2% ) rather than the amount of aid given to Boeing; the EU and U.S. likely will argue before the WTO over the amount of retaliatory tariffs they can impose.

Airbus calls the decision "a clear victory [that] vindicates our position that Boeing, while pointing fingers at Airbus, has not taken any action to comply with its WTO obligations, contrary to Airbus and the EU."

Boeing says the WTO rejected "every allegation of unlawful subsidies to Boeing with the single exception of one measure - the Washington state business and occupancy tax."