Church & Dwight rallies after acquisition

Church & Dwight (CHD +3.6% ) rallies to a new high after the company's deal to acquire the Flawless and Finishing Touch brands is looked at favorably by investors and analysts.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diana Gomes says the company's planned purchase uses a chunk of its allotted M&A cash, while retaining a solid credit rating. BI thinks the deal should lead to buoyant sales abroad and online.

Jefferies and Consumer Edge Research are also out with notes calling the acquisition attractive.

Previously: Church & Dwight to add women’s electric hair removal products for $900M including earn-out (March 28)