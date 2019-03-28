Trex +5% after Stifel upgrades to Buy, dismisses weather worries

Trex (TREX +5.4% ) surges after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $72 price target, raised from $70, saying the stock is trading at an attractive level with a risk/reward "very favorable" below $60.

Stifel's John Baugh attributes Trex's recent selloff to weather fears, elevated inventory at year end, and weakness in the commercial business.

But Baugh believes "weather to date does not really matter" for Trex and that shelf space gains in the big boxes and two-steppers are being overlooked.