Chalco posts first quarterly loss since 2015

Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -1.5% ) reports its first quarterly loss in more than three years and says annual net profits fell due to low aluminum prices and slow domestic demand.

Chalco says it recorded a net loss of 626.1M yuan ($92.9M) in Q4 vs. a profit of 23M yuan a year earlier, and annual net profit fell 38% to 870.2M yuan in 2018 compared with a restated 1.4B yuan for 2017.

The decline illustrates the financial pressure felt by Chinese smelters were under last year as costs for alumina and electricity rose, while aluminum prices slipped below the average break-even for the industry, which forced ACH to shutter 470K mt/year of annual production in November.